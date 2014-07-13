Discover brilliant diverse speakers for your next event

Miriam Ynocencio headshot

Speaker Profile

Miriam Ynocencio

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsDesign Thinking

IndustryTechnology

Miriam Ynocencio serves as the Director of Design Technology focused on leading the...

To Save This Profile...

...please create an event organizer account. Your organizer account allows you to:

  • save talks
  • save speaker profiles
  • contact speakers
  • send us a call for proposals to share with our community

Anthara Carr headshot

Speaker Profile

Anthara Carr

DisciplinesBusiness, Content Strategy, User Experience

TopicsBusiness Strategy, Diversity & Inclusion, Social Innovation, Web & Mobile

IndustryMarketing

A third generation entrepreneur, Anthara Patrice has over 23 years of business experience....

Tiffany Chen headshot

Speaker Profile

Tiffany Chen

DisciplinesDesign Operations, Front-end Engineering, Interaction Design, Product Design

TopicsAccessibility, Career, Design Strategy, Design Systems, Diversity & Inclusion, Privilege, Service Design

IndustryTechnology

Designer at Microsoft: Inclusive Design and consumer subscription services...

Tosca Fasso headshot

Speaker Profile

Tosca Fasso

DisciplineUser Research

TopicsCareer, Leadership

IndustryFinance

Tosca is an energetic speaker and executive who aims not just to instruct but to inspire...

Lynne Dupuis headshot

Speaker Profile

Lynne Dupuis

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsBusiness Design, Career, Communication, Community, Creativity, Culture, Design Strategy, Design Thinking, Leadership, Management & Strategy, Service Design, Social Networks, Storytelling, Teamwork

IndustriesGovernment, Healthcare, Nonprofit

Lynne Dupuis wants to see you shine!...

Blanca Navarro headshot

Speaker Profile

Blanca Navarro

DisciplinesGraphic Design, Interaction Design, User Experience, User Interface

TopicsCareer, Creativity

IndustriesAdvertising, Marketing, Retail

Blanca is an art director and interactive designer living in sunny Southern California....

Nikki Moeschinger headshot

Speaker Profile

Nikki Moeschinger

DisciplinesBrand, Design Operations, Graphic Design

TopicsCareer, Creativity, Culture, Innovation, Leadership, Storytelling, Teamwork

IndustryMarketing

Nikki Moeschinger is Managing Director of the Australian operations of UK based...

Kishya Greer headshot

Speaker Profile

Kishya Greer

DisciplinesBrand, Business, Graphic Design

TopicsAgile, Business Design, Communication, Creativity, Design Strategy

Owner of The Great Exhibition, an e-commerce packaging and branding design studio....

Katie Swisher headshot

Speaker Profile

Katie Swisher

DisciplineProduct Management

TopicsCreativity, Management & Strategy, Product Development, Teamwork, Web & Mobile

IndustryTechnology

Katie is a product manager for an app development company specializing in web and...

Speakers, Get Featured

Get connected with event organizers interested in engaging women and gender non-binary speakers in design and tech.

Know a great speaker? Let us know so we can invite them to be part of our directory and amplify their voice.

Nominate them
vanessa Dewey headshot

Speaker Profile

Vanessa Dewey

DisciplineDesign Operations

TopicsCareer, Community, Creativity, Leadership

Throughout her career, Vanessa has been driven by three things: cultures,...

Heather Toler headshot

Speaker Profile

Heather Toler

DisciplinesBrand, Content Strategy, Design Operations, Graphic Design

TopicsBusiness Design, Business Strategy, Communication, Creativity, Design Strategy, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Entrepreneurship

IndustryTechnology

With international Graphic and Web Design clients, Heather Toler is a creative whose...

Megan Kaczanowski headshot

Speaker Profile

Megan Kaczanowski

DisciplineEngineering

TopicsCareer, Communication, Security

Megan Kaczanowski is a Threat Intelligence Analyst at S&P Global....

Roxanne Mustafa headshot

Speaker Profile

Roxanne Mustafa

DisciplinesProduct Design, User Experience

TopicsAgile, Business Design, Communication, Community, Culture, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Lean, Storytelling

IndustriesNonprofit, Technology

She finds it rewarding to apply design thinking to all parts of her life, from making and...

Shayna Hodkin headshot

Speaker Profile

Shayna Hodkin

DisciplineContent Strategy

TopicsAccessibility, Career, Community, Diversity & Inclusion, Privilege, Storytelling

Shayna's Managing Editor of the InVision blog, a design blog with over 2,5m subscribers....

Engage diverse speakers

Our directory includes over 200 women and gender non-binary speakers in design and tech. Create an account to reach out to speakers, save their profiles and talks to help you plan your event, and engage with our community.

Amanda Serfozo headshot

Speaker Profile

Amanda Serfozo

DisciplinesBrand, Business, Content Strategy, Game Design, Information Architecture, Interaction Design, Product Design, User Experience, User Interface, User Research

TopicsAgile, AR/VR, Business Design, Business Strategy, Career, Communication, Community, Creativity, Culture, Design Strategy, Design Systems, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Innovation, Leadership, Methodology, Product Development, Service Design, Storytelling, Voice UI, Web & Mobile

IndustriesFinance, Technology

Amanda Serfozo is a Sr. UX/IA Content Strategist at Capital One in Richmond, Va. With...

Lenora Porter headshot

Speaker Profile

Lenora Porter

DisciplinesFront-end Engineering, Product Design, User Experience, User Interface

TopicsCareer, Community, Creativity, Diversity & Inclusion, Illustration, JavaScript, Web & Mobile

IndustryTechnology

Lenora Porter, a full-time pixel pusher and avid community leader found her footing...

Kate Okrasinski headshot

Speaker Profile

Kate Okrasinski

DisciplinesDesign Operations, Interaction Design, User Experience, User Research

TopicsBusiness Strategy, Creativity, Culture, Design Strategy, Diversity & Inclusion, Innovation, Service Design

IndustriesEducation, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Marketing, Nonprofit, Telecommunications

Kate is Director of Innovation at MAKE Studios. Drawing from her experience as an...

Diana Deibel headshot

Speaker Profile

Diana Deibel

DisciplinesProduct Design, User Experience

TopicsAccessibility, Design Systems, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Ethics, Methodology

IndustryTechnology

Diana Deibel is a Brazilian-American VUI designer with a writing addiction....

Next
Find a speaker
Laurie Frick headshot

Speaker Profile

Laurie Frick

DisciplineArt

TopicsData

IndustryArts & Entertainment

LocationAustin, TX, USA

Laurie Frick is a data artist exploring the bumpy future of data captured about us. We’re more than halfway thru the decade when humans shift from mysterious beings – to big data algorithms, where everything about us will be known. Rather than worry, Frick envisions a time when personal data is a peek into our unique identity and just possibly a glimpse into our future. Will it backfire? Our movements, choices, friends – even the food we ingest will be anticipated. How will it feel when...

Rhonda Page headshot

Speaker Profile

Rhonda Page

DisciplinesBrand, Sales

TopicsBusiness Strategy

Rhonda started as a graphic designer and evolved to account director, brand...

TalkVideoSlides

Weighing the Impact of Great Design

DisciplinesProduct Design, User Experience

TopicsDesign Strategy, Ethics, Sustainability

Speaker Lis Hubert

Great design is everywhere. In a world that’s gone digital its impact is vast. The...

To Save This Talk...

...please create an event organizer account. Your organizer account allows you to:

  • save talks
  • save speaker profiles
  • contact speakers
  • send us a call for proposals to share with our community

Bhargavi Kamakshivalli headshot

Speaker Profile

Bhargavi Kamakshivalli

DisciplinesDesign Operations, Immersive Experience Design, Interaction Design, Product Management

TopicsDesign Strategy, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Methodology, Social Innovation

IndustryFinance

With a Masters degree in Innovation and Creativity in Industry from London College of...

TalkSlides

Are You Ready to Manage UX?

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsLeadership

Speaker Fiz Yazdi

We talk about our experience setting up our own UX team at cxpartners, and about...

Vivian Acquah headshot

Speaker Profile

Vivian Acquah

DisciplinesBrand, Business, Interior Design, User Experience

TopicsCareer, Creativity, Culture, Diversity & Inclusion, Environment, Leadership, Management & Strategy, Sustainability, Teamwork

IndustryEducation

Vivian helps organisations with keeping their employees healthy, happy & safe....

TalkVideo

Igniting Creativity to Transform Corporate Culture

DisciplinesProduct Design, User Experience

TopicsBusiness Design, Culture, Leadership

Speaker Catherine Courage

History has repeatedly taught us that it often takes great courage to bring about...

TalkVideo

Help Me Visualize My Damn Data

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsData

IndustryHealthcare

Speaker Katie McCurdy

Recently I visualized my medical record data and symptom history, and through the...

Engage diverse speakers

Our directory includes over 200 women and gender non-binary speakers in design and tech. Create an account to reach out to speakers, save their profiles and talks to help you plan your event, and engage with our community.

TalkVideo

Identify and Validate Your Riskiest Assumptions

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsLean, Product Development

Speaker Laura Klein

Learn how to identify the assumptions that are most likely to kill your...

Maca Baigorria headshot

Speaker Profile

Maca Baigorria

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsDesign Systems, Design Thinking, Diversity & Inclusion, Entrepreneurship

Maca is an experienced design consultant with a passion to understand why people do...

TalkVideo

UX Consulting Panel

DisciplineUser Experience

TopicsCareer

Speaker Margot Bloomstein

Have you ever dreamed of living the consultant lifestyle? So have we. That’s why we’ve invited some seasoned user experience professionals who have “made it” to share their experiences and lessons learned in a discussion setting. From the perks (setting your own hours, cherry-picking projects) to the down sides (self-employment taxes, no paid vacation time), our panelists will be there to answer all your burning questions. The moderators: Eva Kaniasty & Dan Berlin The panelists: Matthew...

Helpful Articles

On Speaking

more speaker resources

On Organizing

more organizer resources

Our Upcoming Events

Community event

Design Your Talk Topic (Paris)

June 17 at 18:30:00

Paris, France

Info & RSVP

Speaking workshop

Public Speaking Essentials: Crafting a Talk

June 20 at 13:30:00

San Francisco, CA, USA

Info & RSVP

Community event

Design Your Talk Topic (New York)

July 9 at 18:00:00

New York City, NY, USA

Info & RSVP

Speaking workshop

Present Yourself: Craft Your Talk & Deliver with Confidence

July 13 & 14

Austin, Texas, USA

Info & RSVP
See All Events

