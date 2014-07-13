Laurie Frick is a data artist exploring the bumpy future of data captured about us. We’re more than halfway thru the decade when humans shift from mysterious beings – to big data algorithms, where everything about us will be known. Rather than worry, Frick envisions a time when personal data is a peek into our unique identity and just possibly a glimpse into our future. Will it backfire? Our movements, choices, friends – even the food we ingest will be anticipated. How will it feel when...
Speaker Profile
Laurie Frick
DisciplineArt
TopicsData
IndustryArts & Entertainment
LocationAustin, TX, USA